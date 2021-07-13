Jersey Covid rules relaxation postponed until August
The planned relaxation of Jersey's coronavirus restrictions has been postponed until "approximately 5 August", the chief minister has said.
John Le Fondre's announcement comes as the island recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases since last August.
On Monday there were 1,399 islanders with the virus, with 454 new active cases discovered over the weekend.
Ministers said extending measures would "keep islanders safe this summer".
Reopening was originally scheduled for 14 June, but has now been postponed by the Government of Jersey several times in response to rising Covid-19 infections.
The highest previous number of active cases recorded since 3 August was 1,019 on 21 December 2020.
'Out of control'
Ministers said they had "agreed a further pause to Stage 7 of Jersey's Reconnection Roadmap" following the increase in cases.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Le Fondre said lifting more restrictions had been delayed "to approximately 5 August, when a decision will be made".
He said that following advice from scientific public health leaders, ministers "have issued new guidance and extended measures to keep islanders safe this summer".
The guidance included encouraging people to "wear a mask in indoor public places where physical distancing is difficult".
It also advises masks remain mandatory for anyone over the age of 12 when using public transport, or inside the bus station, airport, and harbour.
Ministers also advised people "to work from home wherever possible" and said "employers should consider what they can do to help".
Former children's minister Senator Sam Mezec described the situation as "out of control" and said the government appeared to have "given up".
"I'm almost despondent at how bad I think they're managing the situation right now. It's absolutely the worst point of the pandemic in terms of government control," he said.
Ministers said they would "continue to review the current position".
The majority of people who currently have Covid-19 are under 39 years old and five people are in hospital with the virus.
On Tuesday relaxed travel restrictions came into effect for passengers who have been fully jabbed.