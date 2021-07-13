Repair works begin on Jersey Airport runway
Works to resurface Jersey airport's runway are scheduled to begin later and are expected to last eight weeks.
The essential maintenance will only be done overnight and "should not impact usual airport operations", Ports of Jersey said.
It is the first time the runway has been resurfaced since 2008 and will allow larger planes to land.
Much of the work is being done by UK-based contractors who will be required to follow Covid-19 guidelines.
The first stage, beginning on Tuesday, involves testing the surface to check its current condition.
The second stage will see a layer of material laid down along the entire length of the runway to help preserve the surface.
Ports of Jersey said this would "ensure there is sufficient friction to allow larger aircraft types to travel into the island in the future whilst ensuring continuing compliance with international safety standards".
The Runway Rejuvenation Project work is planned to take place in the evenings, but excluding Sundays.
Jersey Airport director Robin MacRae said, "Whilst the current runway is safe for daily operation, we have to undertake this essential work to ensure that it continues to meet the safety requirements both now and in the future.
"Work needs to be undertaken overnight so as not to impact upon our usual daytime operations and at this time of the year when we expect drier and warmer weather conditions for the materials being laid to dry sufficiently.
"Rest assured that every measure will be taken by our contractors to ensure noise levels and inconvenience is kept to a minimum."