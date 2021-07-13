BBC News

Repair works begin on Jersey Airport runway

Published
image captionThe resurfacing work will allow larger types of aircraft to access Jersey

Works to resurface Jersey airport's runway are scheduled to begin later and are expected to last eight weeks.

The essential maintenance will only be done overnight and "should not impact usual airport operations", Ports of Jersey said.

It is the first time the runway has been resurfaced since 2008 and will allow larger planes to land.

Much of the work is being done by UK-based contractors who will be required to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The first stage, beginning on Tuesday, involves testing the surface to check its current condition.

The second stage will see a layer of material laid down along the entire length of the runway to help preserve the surface.

image captionThe airport's operations should not be affected by the maintenance works, including any overnight emergency medical flights

Ports of Jersey said this would "ensure there is sufficient friction to allow larger aircraft types to travel into the island in the future whilst ensuring continuing compliance with international safety standards".

The Runway Rejuvenation Project work is planned to take place in the evenings, but excluding Sundays.

Jersey Airport director Robin MacRae said, "Whilst the current runway is safe for daily operation, we have to undertake this essential work to ensure that it continues to meet the safety requirements both now and in the future.

"Work needs to be undertaken overnight so as not to impact upon our usual daytime operations and at this time of the year when we expect drier and warmer weather conditions for the materials being laid to dry sufficiently.

"Rest assured that every measure will be taken by our contractors to ensure noise levels and inconvenience is kept to a minimum."

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.