Euro 2020 final: England inspires Jersey and Guernsey children
- Published
Football fans across the Channel Islands have praised England's Euros performance, despite their defeat to Italy on penalties in the final.
Dan Seviour, a community coach for the Jersey Football Association, said the team have inspired many children.
He said: "After each game there have been more England shirts showing up."
Chairman of Guernsey FC Mark Le Tissier said the run to the final would "encourage youngsters" to play the game and benefit grassroots football.
"They are going to want to emulate those that have been watching throughout the tournament," he added.
Mr Le Tissier was at Wembley Stadium for the final and said there were "a lot of nerves in the crowd", especially compared to England's other games at the tournament.
'Leadership is everything'
Children and staff at one of Jersey's primary school are learning lessons from Gareth Southgate's team, according to their head teacher.
Sarah Hague from Les Quennevais School said the England coach had done an "amazing job" in the tournament, leading with a "moral purpose".
"What he's showing is leadership is everything and culture is king.
"And that ethical leadership is what all leaders strive to do, especially in schools, it's built on values - it's extraordinary," Ms Hague said.
Director of Guernsey FC Nicc Legg said the team had brought positivity to England fans, who have been used to disappointment in the past.
He said if the Euros inspire young people to play football, there is a pathway through local clubs.
Mr Legg citied the examples of Brighton and Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier and Bristol City's Alex Scott as proof "committed, focused and passionate" children from the island can succeed.
"What fantastic ambassadors for Guernsey, stay humble, work hard and who knows what might happen."
