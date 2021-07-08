Migrant boat rescued off Jersey
A boat with 27 migrants on board has been rescued off the coast of Jersey.
Ten children were on the boat, which had broken down heading north from the Brittany coast, and was drifting south west of Les Minquiers Reef.
A French Naval ship and patrol vessel intercepted the vessel at 05:30 BST and took those onboard to the French port of St Malo.
Jersey Coastguard were called by the French authorities and launched a "multi-agency response".
In a statement, the Government of Jersey said French authorities had been alerted after a sighting by a French fishing boat.
A spokesperson said: "Following the sighting, a French naval ship and patrol boat were routed by the French authorities to intercept the migrant vessel, whereby they were rescued at 05:30 BST and repatriated to St Malo where they are currently being processed."
The nationalities of those onboard have not been disclosed.
The government added that Jersey authorities were "in continuing close contact with relevant colleagues in Guernsey, France and the UK".