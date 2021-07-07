Quarter of Jersey jobs 'obsolete within 15 years'
More than a quarter of current jobs in Jersey could "radically change or be rendered obsolete" within 15 years, a report says.
The Jersey Employer Group (JEG) said its report was making recommendations to ensure the workforce was prepared for the market "as it will be in 2035".
It said up to 27% of posts could be affected.
Its Strategic Workforce Plan said gaining skills from other jurisdictions and nurturing local talent would help.
The group said it was recommending a two-phased approach "ensuring that the workforce is prepared with the skills needed for the jobs market as it will be in 2035".
'Critical skills'
The total number of jobs in the economy was 60,000 in December 2020, according to States figures.
That figure was the lowest December figure since 2017, predominantly due "to a decrease in the number of part-time and zero-hours positions", the government said.
The JEG, an independent group of Jersey’s largest employers, said its approach would "future-proof the labour market".
It said it was recommending "critical skills are bought in from other jurisdictions in the short-term, and education and partnerships are used to develop skills and nurture Jersey talent in the longer-term".
It said it was also encouraging the government "to factor the recommendations into immigration and education policies".
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the government shared "the vision of putting the development of a skilled and capable Jersey workforce at the heart of the island’s economic prosperity".
He added it was "more important than ever as Jersey moves forward in its economic recovery from the pandemic".