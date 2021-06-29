Self-isolation reduced for contact-traced children in Jersey
- Published
Children identified as a direct contact of a coronavirus case in Jersey will need to self-isolate for a shorter period from Wednesday.
Secondary school children will have to isolate until a negative test on day five, the Government of Jersey said.
Nursery and primary aged children will only need to wait until they receive a negative test result.
Currently, people in Jersey must self-isolate for ten days if identified as a contact of a positive case.
However, the rules for fully vaccinated people were relaxed last week, allowing people who have two Covid-19 vaccines to stop isolating after a negative test result.
The self-isolation rules for children and young people have also been revised.
Children will still be required to remain at home and not return to school, but they will no longer be confined to a single room within a household.
They will also be able to leave the house under supervision for fresh air and exercise in open spaces.
However, they must avoid crowded areas as well as adhering to physical distancing and public health guidance, the government said.
