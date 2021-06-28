Jersey fishing row: More time granted to French fishermen
- Published
French fishermen will be allowed to work in Jersey waters without meeting new Brexit permit conditions for another three months.
Ministers agreed to extend the temporary policy while they finalised a new trade agreement.
It was due to expire but after a request from the EU, Jersey has agreed to extend it to the end of September.
Royal Navy vessels were sent to patrol waters around Jersey when the row escalated in May.
Jersey authorities have asked for confirmation the extension will also apply to local boats in EU waters.
In recent weeks Jersey, the UK, France and EU officials have been in discussions over the implementation of a new Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).
The TCA requires evidence of the "extent and nature" of previous fishing activity to be demonstrated in order for access to be granted.
The EU requested an extension to the transitional arrangements, which had been due to come to an end on 30 June.
The Government of Jersey agreed to the request, which relates to vessels which the EU has submitted applications on behalf of, allowing more time for further track record evidence to be submitted and analysed.
Jersey has requested that the EU submits further evidence for existing applications by the end of July.
Minister for External Relations, Senator Ian Gorst, said the extension of the amnesty period was to allow discussions to continue.
"The relationship with France is hugely important to Jersey in so many ways," he said.
"We know aspects of that relationship have been difficult recently, but want to ensure we work through the issues, fulfilling the terms of the TCA and ensuring the sustainability of fishing in our waters."