Princess Anne opens new Jersey secondary school
The Princess Royal has been visiting Jersey to open the new Les Quennevais School.
The secondary school is on a new site at St Brelade after increasing pupil numbers prompted a move.
Princess Anne, who last visited Jersey in 2019, also opened the butterfly and tortoise house at Jersey Zoo, of which she is a patron.
She also opened the new Strive health club in St Peter and attended a service in St Saviour's Parish Church.
Princess Anne's visit to the church was to commemorate the lives of veterans from the Peninsular War and Battle of Waterloo.
The Strive facility is due to be used as a training base by the British and Irish Lions rugby team.
Hundreds of flag-waving schoolchildren greeted the princess as she made her way to Government House.
At her last visit in 2019 she visited Jersey College for Girls and met the island's Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society.
