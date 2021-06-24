Contact-tracing isolation relaxed for vaccinated people on Jersey
Covid-19 isolation rules have been relaxed for fully vaccinated people who are contact-traced on Jersey.
Anyone who has had both injections can stop isolating after a negative test result, the island's government said.
Previously everyone on Jersey who was identified as having had contact with a positive virus case had to isolate for ten days.
A person will be classified as fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose, ministers said.
The government decided on the move following recommendations from the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) and in consultation with Public Health.
A decision on changing the isolation rules for children - who have not yet been included in the vaccination programme - is due to be made from around 28 June.
Ministers also agreed to extend the Covid Status Certification scheme to those who have been fully vaccinated outside the Common Travel Area (CTA).
