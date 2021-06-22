Penzance man arrested after woman's body found
- Published
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found with knife wounds.
Firearms officers were sent to an address near Penzance, Cornwall, at about 07:00 BST on Tuesday and found the woman's body.
A man in his 20s from the Penzance area has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Devon and Cornwall Police said inquiries are ongoing.
