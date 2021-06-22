Citizens' jury supports assisted dying law change
The States of Jersey will debate whether assisted dying should be legalised after a citizens' jury said it was in favour of changing the law.
Assisted dying involves allowing some terminally ill adults to end their lives with medical supervision.
In March Spain became the fourth country in Europe to pass a law allowing people to end their own lives in some circumstances.
Jersey's health minister said it would need "robust safeguards".
It is after 78% of a citizens' jury made up of islanders selected at random said it should be allowed.
Jersey would become the first place in the British Isles to allow assisted dying if its politicians vote to do so.
In 2018, Guernsey's politicians voted against changing the law.
The Council of Ministers will release a report into assisted dying in September before asking States members if they agree with the findings of the citizens' jury.
Deputy Richard Renouf, the health minister, said: "If this was ever to be introduced then we must make sure we have the most robust safeguards to make sure that we arrive at decisions that really reflect people's will, and are not decisions that are reached just because people feel they are becoming a burden to their families or society."
A residents' survey on behalf of Dignity in Dying carried out on the Channel Islands in May found 73% of Jersey residents strongly supported assisted dying, with 69% in Guernsey agreeing.
Sarah Wooton, from the campaign group, said: "The vast majority of the public want the choice to be able to accelerate an unbearable dying process."