Covid-19: Jersey finds Delta variant becoming 'dominant strain'
- Published
The Delta variant of Covid-19 is believed to be becoming the dominant strain in Jersey, according to health bosses.
Public health officials said there were currently 43 active cases, with all known cases thought to have come from people coming into the island.
Deputy medical officer of health Dr Ivan Muscat said he expected most new cases would be the Delta variant.
He urged people over the age of 18 to get vaccinated to protect themselves.
This version - or mutation - of the Covid virus was first spotted in India last October and has since spread to a number of countries.
It now accounts for about 90% of Covid cases in the UK.
