Covid-19: Over 18s in Jersey invited for vaccines
- Published
People over the age of 18 in Jersey can now book a coronavirus vaccine, with the earliest slots available on Monday.
Those aged 18- 24 in the island are being urged to book a slot from Sunday.
Head of the vaccination programme Becky Sherrington said: "It's really good news that we will be open for all adults in the island."
Students returning from university who have not already had their first dose will also be able to get their vaccine.
By 9 June, 192 doses had been administered and 57% of adults in Jersey had been fully vaccinated, the Government of Jersey said.
In May, it was announced that over 18s would be able to book a vaccine appointment from 17 June.
Ms Sherrington said due to the island opening up appointments "earlier than anticipated" the vaccine appointments would be limited for a few weeks.
Thus people aged 18-24 should book "as soon as possible", she added.
"Appointments will of course, be based on availability so we urge those eligible to book sooner rather than later as demand inevitably increases."
