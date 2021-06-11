Sexual abuse concerns raised by Jersey students
Concerns about sexual abuse, bullying and misogyny have been raised by students at a secondary school.
A review has been launched into anonymous and confidential allegations from pupils at Jersey College for Girls in St Saviour.
The complaints are about students from nearby boys school Victoria College, the Government of Jersey said.
Both head teachers have written to parents saying they have been difficult to hear but must be addressed.
The concerns were raised after Jersey College for Girls decided to find out about the experiences of pupils following the death of Sarah Everard in the UK and widespread allegations of sexual harassment in schools.
The complaints describe a "range of experiences of a highly sensitive nature including misogyny, sexism and sexual abuse" which took place "earlier this year", the government said.
The island's Education Department said it had been working with police and safeguarding experts to support those affected.
Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham said the allegations were "absolutely shocking".
He confirmed the government had launched an independent review to "find out exactly what has happened".
Principal of Jersey College for Girls Carl Howarth and Headmaster of Victoria College Alun Watkins issued a joint letter to parents in April following the allegations.
They wrote: "The stories and testimonies have been difficult to hear but there is an acknowledgement that we must address these issues together.
"In partnership we are committed to leading positive change within our Colleges and building inclusive and respectful communities where all feel safe."
