Queen's Birthday Honours: Jersey pair recognised
- Published
Two people from Jersey have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Brian Follain, 79, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for 65 years of coaching in amateur boxing.
Katie Le Quesne, 67, has been appointed an MBE for her work with Jersey Funders Group, which helps charities.
Ms Le Quesne said hearing the news was a "shock", but it was "not just me" and it was a positive reflection of her team.
"Jersey has a huge number of people who volunteer to help charities and it is something we should be so very proud of," she said.
Mr Follain, who started boxing when he was 14, said he was "extremely proud, honoured and humbled".
"If I have contributed anything to make people better, then I am happy."
