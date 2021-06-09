Covid-19: Reopening in Jersey delayed by a week
- Published
Jersey has delayed lifting remaining coronavirus restrictions by at least a week because of a rise in cases linked to parties and hospitality venues.
Moving to the final stage of lifting lockdown rules had been set for Monday.
The delay until 21 June was triggered by new cases linked to hospitality venues and private parties, the Government of Jersey said.
Some restrictions will still be lifted, including the legal requirement to wear masks, apart from on public transport.
The postponed changes in stage seven of the island's "reconnection roadmap" include:
- Reintroduction of standing drinking at pubs and bars
- The full reopening of nightclubs
- Lifting the 20-person gathering limit in private homes and gardens
Plans to lift restrictions on the number of guests at weddings or civil partnerships in a private home or garden will be lifted on 14 June as planned, the government said.
The legal requirement to wear masks in public places like shops will be removed at the same time, apart from on public transport, in the bus station and at the ports.
'Ongoing contact tracing'
The decision to delay was taken because of the emergence of about 10 Covid-19 cases linked to a number of private parties and hospitality venues, the government said.
Postponing stand-up drinking and the opening of nightclubs will allow more time for contact tracing and testing to take place in relation to these cases, it said.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said he was "acutely aware" the delay would be disappointing.
He said: "We recognise this will be particularly difficult for nightclubs who have long anticipated reopening after 15 months of closure.
"However, given ongoing contact tracing within hospitality settings, it is appropriate that we do not open nightclubs at this stage."
