Jersey States reject idea of island housing crisis
Jersey's parliament has voted against declaring a housing crisis in the island.
Former housing minister Senator Sam Mézec demanded better laws to protect tenants and called for the cost of social housing to be lowered.
Assistant treasury minister Lindsay Ash described the word 'crisis' as "emotive and misleading".
Chief Minister John Le Fondre was among the members who voted against the proposition at the States Assembly.
States members sitting at Wednesday's meeting were asked to decide if a housing affordability crisis existed in the island.
The proposition sought to improve security for tenants, including the introduction of open-ended tenancies.
It also recommended the establishment of a board to monitor and decide on annual rent increases.
States members also rejected a reduction in the cost of social housing from 90% to 80% of the market rate.
'Soviet-style control'
Senator Mézec argued housing affordability had been getting "steadily worse over recent years" and the changes would ensure "everyone on our island has a stable roof above their head, which they can afford, and which provides them the security they need to live their lives and thrive".
However Deputy Ash told the Assembly: "We have an overheated property market and we are badly in need of an increase in supply - the sooner the better. But it is not a crisis."
Senator Le Fondre added that the idea of a rental price monitoring group was akin to a "Soviet-style centralised control over the entire rental market".
Members were asked to vote on the proposition in three parts, all of which were rejected.