Jersey Education Minister Jeremy Macon resigns over police investigation
- Published
Jersey's minister for children and education has resigned, nearly three months after being arrested.
Deputy Jeremy Macon was relieved of his duties by Chief Minister John Le Fondre in March following his arrest.
He remains under investigation and has not been charged with anything by States of Jersey Police.
The deputy for St Saviour said he was resigning due to the "negative impact" of the ongoing police investigation and to avoid being a "distraction".
He strenuously denied any wrongdoing and emphasised he had "every intention" of fighting to clear his name, should any charges be brought.
Mr Macon said he would continue to serve in the States Assembly and his resignation would allow him to "solely concentrate on serving my constituents to the best of my ability".
'Don't accept guilt'
Since he was relieved of duty, Senator Le Fondre took on the responsibility for the role temporarily - sharing it with assistant ministers and giving additional powers to a civil servant.
The length of time without a permanent minister has been criticised by the island's children's commissioner who called for Mr Macon to be replaced in May.
In his resignation letter to Mr Le Fondre, Mr Macon said he had "reluctantly" come to the decision to stand down, for "the good of my family, the island and my colleagues".
He wrote: "This has been an extremely difficult decision to reach, made harder as I had sincerely hoped that matters would have been long since resolved.
"However, as they are not, I would not want this continuing situation to be used to undermine you, our colleagues on the council of ministers or to act as a distraction from the excellent work being done by this government.
"I should make it plain that, despite taking the decision to resign from my ministerial post, I do not accept guilt in relation to any allegation that has been made against me nor is it to be interpreted as such and if I come to be charged with a criminal offence in due course, I have every intention of fighting to clear my name."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.