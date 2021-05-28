Covid: Indian variant cases found in Jersey
- Published
A small number of people in Jersey have tested positive for the Indian variant of coronavirus.
The Government of Jersey said the cases came from arrivals into the island and not through spreading in the community.
People with positive tests are "well" and in isolation.
The deputy medical officer of health said: "Studies show the vaccines in use in Jersey and the UK are effective against it [Indian variant]."
The joint committee on vaccination and immunisation has advised that second dose vaccinations for residents over the age of 50 and in at risk groups "be brought forward".
This would mean all islanders over 50 would have been offered a second dose by the end of May, said Dr Ivan Muscat.
'Adhere to public health guidelines'
Medical staff in Jersey have been sending samples of positive coronavirus tests to the UK to monitor variants present in the island.
Results have shown that of the 52 samples sent, a small number were positive with the Indian variant.
This version - or mutation - of the Covid virus was first spotted in India last October and has since spread to a number of countries.
"Islanders are strongly encouraged to continue to adhere to public health guidelines, and anyone offered testing is strongly encouraged to be regularly tested for COVID-19", added Dr Muscat.
The minister for health and social services said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and send all positive samples to the UK for sequencing."
The island is implementing an "emergency brake for 15 areas of the UK where this variant is more prominent" from Friday, added Deputy Richard Renouf.
People arriving from these areas will be required to adhere to red arrival classification.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.