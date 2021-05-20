Jersey Children's Commissioner calls for permanent minister
Young people could be missing out on essential help while Jersey is without a children's minister, the independent Children's Commissioner has said.
Deborah McMillan criticised the government for inaction in recent years and a lack of replacement for Deputy Jeremy Macon.
He was removed after being arrested in March, but no charges have been filed.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the government needed to allow "process to follow its course" in replacing him.
The office of Children's Commissioner was created in 2018, and in the same year Mrs McMillan criticised the Government of Jersey for being too slow to implement the 2017 Independent Jersey Care Inquiry's recommendations.
The report had found the island had "failed children" historically and they were "still a risk".
'Listen to children'
In an open letter on Wednesday, Mrs McMillan criticised the government for their lack of engagement with her office since January and called for a permanent Minister for Children and Education to be appointed.
She wrote: "I am concerned that the temporary arrangements that you have put in place have now resulted in a lack of ministerial oversight with regard to children and all aspects of their lives."
Speaking to the BBC, Mrs McMillan argued children needed "an awful lot of support" currently and full time oversight was needed.
She explained it was critical someone had the time to "listen to children and families and hear what's going on" and then be able to ensure political plans were delivered.
"What we need need right now is strong, committed political leadership, otherwise we're still going to be talking about this time next year," the commissioner added.
'A good team'
Senator Le Fondre took over the role in March after relieving Deputy Macon from his responsibilities, which he has shared with Assistant Minister for Children Scott Wickenden, as well as giving more powers to a senior civil servant.
The Chief Minister said the government was "monitoring the situation on a regular basis".
He added needed to allow "process to follow its course" to replace Deputy Macon while the situation was "under investigation".
"Because one has got to assume innocent until proven guilty and we don't know the formal nature of any charges because none have been brought."
Responding to Mrs McMillan, Mr Le Fondre emphasised it was not just him looking after the portfolio to ensure the "policies and improvements" for children in Jersey were implemented.
"I believe we've got a good team there and and I believe that focus is continuing."
