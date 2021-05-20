Former Jersey chief executive received £500k payout
The former chief executive of the Government of Jersey received a £500,000 payout after resigning from the role over a second job.
Charlie Parker quit following concerns over his work at a UK property company.
He joined the civil service in 2018 and the severance amounts to around twice his annual salary.
It was criticised by the island's government regulator for being more than the "maximum entitlement" under his contract.
However, the government argued it was necessary to avoid the possibility of more costly claims he might make against the States Employment Board (SEB), following his resignation.
In 2020 Mr Parker was paid an annual salary of £250,000 and received £65,000 in pension payments and other benefits, the government's annual accounts show.
He remains entitled to an annual pension of £10,000 to £15,000 as a result of his service.
Mr received the money in January, around the same time an interim replacement was appointed.
'Potential claims'
In a report on the settlement, comptroller and auditor general (CAG) Lynn Pamment said the payment demonstrated "weaknesses in policies and procedures" of the government.
She said: "At the time of the compromise agreement, this £500,000 payment to the former chief executive was, in the view of the CAG, in excess of his maximum entitlement under his contract of employment and associated side letter."
However, Mrs Pamment acknowledge the figure was "reasonable", given the possibility of of "potential claims that the employer might have faced and the costs of defending them".
She explained she has made several recommendations for improving the procedures of the SEB, which the board acknowledged it has accepted.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre, who chairs the SEB, thanked the Mrs Pamment for her review and said the board "acted at all times with professional advice".
"We will of course ensure that where there are improvements recommended in our policies and procedures, they will be made over the coming months."
