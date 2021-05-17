Jersey civil servant given extra powers to run education
- Published
A civil servant has been given additional powers to run Jersey's education department in the absence of a permanent minister.
Deputy Jeremy Macon was removed as Minister for Children and Education in March, following his arrest.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre took over the responsibilities temporarily.
He granted Mark Rogers from the Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department greater power through a ministerial decision in April.
They include the ability to spend up to £500,000 on tenders for work, appointing consultants and placing orders.
Following questions in the States Assembly last week, Mr Le Fondre confirmed he had delegated the education portfolio to Assistant Minister Scott Wickenden.
Deputy Wickenden had determined the additional powers for Mr Rogers are "appropriate to the timely and effective day-to-day financial management of the department", The Government of Jersey said.
Deputy Macon remains on bail pending further enquiries and is yet to be charged.
No further details about the reasons for his arrest have been provided by the police or government.
