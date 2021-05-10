Face masks no longer required in Jersey classrooms
- Published
Staff and students in Jersey's schools no longer need to wear face masks in the classroom, the government has said.
Health officials are continuing to advise that face masks should be worn when moving to and from lessons, in communal areas and on the bus.
It has also been confirmed that residential trips, induction days and proms can take place again.
Covid guidance for all Jersey schools is being eased for the first time since November.
