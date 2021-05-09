Jersey marks Liberation Day virtually for second time
The Bailiff of Jersey has marked the island's 76th anniversary of liberation from German occupation virtually.
Jersey has celebrated Liberation Day without on-the-day public ceremonies in Liberation Square in St Helier for a second-year running due to coronavirus.
Timothy Le Cocq emphasised the pandemic had reminded people of the "importance of community" in the face of hardship.
He expressed optimism Liberation Day in 2022 would be a "traditional island celebration" once again.
The bailiff said: "It seems now that, in Jersey, we are on a pathway to reclaiming a far more recognisable life than we have had over the last year or so."
The speech was part of the Government of Jersey's online liberation ceremony on Facebook, which included a special States Assembly sitting and a speech by the Dean of Jersey.
Mr Le Coq highlighted the need to remember the "experiences and lessons" of the islanders who suffered during World War Two.
"We cannot forget the hardship endured, those who lost their lives and, for some, toiled in terrible conditions.
"We cannot forget the joy of liberation and what it meant for those looking to a future with hope and optimism," he added.