Jersey stabbing: Woman charged with grave and criminal assault
A woman accused of stabbing a man in Jersey has been charged with grave and criminal assault, police said.
Lisa de Sousa, 37, appeared in Magistrate's Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody until a Royal Court hearing on 9 June.
Armed officers were called to Devonshire Place, St Helier on Monday evening and arrested two women. A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital.
The second woman was released without charge, States of Jersey Police said.
