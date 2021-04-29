Covid-19: Jersey garden wedding reception limit to increase
Wedding receptions in private gardens in Jersey will be allowed up to 50 people in a re-think of the removal of lockdown restrictions by ministers.
The change is due to come in earlier than planned - from 10 May - following criticism the rules have "decimated businesses.
Currently, up to 50 people can attend a ceremony in a private garden, but this falls to 20 once the reception begins.
The resumption of standing drinking at pubs and bars has also been delayed.
The Government of Jersey says that will not happen until 14 June.
From 10 May, when Jersey is set to enter stage six of lifting its lockdown restrictions, the rules will permit both aspects of the wedding to have 50 people attending.
However, there continue to be no limits on the number of people able to attend events held in gardens or outdoor spaces available for hire for ceremonies.
'Family and Friends'
Restaurants and bars can return to normal opening hours from Friday, the government said.
Ministers have delayed allowing people to stand at the bar to drink in pubs until stage seven, set to come in on 14 June, to be in line with the reopening of nightclubs and the removal of all gathering limits.
Health Minister Richard Renouf said he was pleased "to bring the policy surrounding wedding receptions into line with marriage ceremonies".
He said: "Islanders will be able to enjoy weddings in their own gardens with a greater number of family and friends."
Deputy Renouf explained increasing gathering limits "earlier than planned" caused the delay to the resumption of standing drinking.
He said the government had been advised by the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) to postpone, but the decision would "remain under review".