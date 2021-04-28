Two women in Jersey held by armed police after stabbing
Two women in Jersey have been arrested by armed police after a 46-year-old man was stabbed.
Officers were called to an address in Devonshire Place in St Helier at about 21:30 BST on Monday, States of Jersey Police said.
Armed police were dispatched to the scene and arrested the two women, aged 32 and 37.
All three people are known to each other and the victim remains in hospital, police officers confirmed.
