Jersey Heritage buys most of Iron Age coin hoard for £38k
A charity in Jersey has bought most of an ancient hoard of treasure found in the 1950s.
Jersey Heritage has bought 1,600 coins and 35 pieces of jewellery dating back to the Iron Age for £38,000.
The acquired items were about two-thirds of the 1957 Le Catillon I hoard, it said.
It also said the purchase highlighted a need for new laws to protect antiquities found locally and keep them in the island.
'Recently disclaimed'
The hoard was found on 22 January 1957 in the same Grouville field that produced the record-breaking Catillon II hoard in July 2012.
It was discovered by 17-year-old Peter Langlois after he moved a boulder that had clipped his plough.
The 1957 hoard was not claimed by the Crown under the customary law of Jersey at the time of discovery, and much of it was "subsequently dispersed by sale without being recorded", Jersey Heritage said.
Bosses said the latest items were bought via Jersey Heritage's patrons and benefactors scheme after being "recently disclaimed by the Crown".
Jonathan Carter, of Jersey Heritage, said the charity was "very grateful" to acquire the items so "that we can secure them in a public museum collection, where such objects belong".
He added: "That so much time has passed between discovery and acquisition illustrates the need for modern legislation to protect the interests of all involved in archaeology."
Jersey Heritage said it currently recommended any objects discovered in the island were only removed from the ground if at risk from damage or theft.
Mr Carter said the island's government was addressing the issue.