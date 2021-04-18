Jersey foodbank sees fall in demand as lockdown eases
The number of people turning to a Jersey foodbank for help is starting to drop as lockdown eases.
Demand on the foodbank more than doubled during the pandemic, said the charity Grace Trust Jersey.
But manager Vinni Jones said numbers had since dropped to about 65 people attending each week, from about 85 people a week at its peak.
He said from May the charity would be asking people to come once a fortnight, "unless you really are struggling".
Lockdown measures on the island eased further on 12 April as part of a five-stage roadmap, with events such as weddings being allowed larger numbers.
Jersey States reported on 15 April that 29% of islanders aged 18 and above had been fully vaccinated.
According to the latest data, the island had 2.8 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people and a total of 69 deaths of people who had contracted the virus.
