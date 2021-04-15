Covid: Jersey to distribute nearly £23m fiscal stimulus for projects
Thirty projects in Jersey have been awarded grants totalling £22.8m as part of a coronavirus stimulus package.
It is the first tranche of a £50m Fiscal Stimulus Fund offering grants for projects costing up to £5m, and due to be completed by the end of the year.
The Government of Jersey said the second group of recipients will be announced in May.
Grants include £2.2m to restore the Jersey Opera House and £2.9m for the Jersey Arts Centre.
The fund was approved by the States Assembly in November.
'Wealth of potential'
Applications by government departments, not-for-profit organisations, and arms-length organisations were considered.
Overall there were 30 successful submissions from 47 applications which met the criteria.
They will be provided a share of the £22.8m as "temporary, targeted and timely support" for the economy, the government said.
The scheme is run by an oversight group, with Minister for Treasury and Resources Susie Pinel having the final say over applications.
She said: "The number of applications to the Fiscal Stimulus Fund demonstrate that there is a wealth of potential on the island, with many organisations who have ambitious plans to help the island's recovery."
'Cannot open'
Other funds granted were £1.3m to set up an agricultural museum, £1.2m for the government to provide incentives for businesses to hire unemployed people and £3.1m to improve the facilities at Oakfield sports centre.
Jersey Opera House has been at risk of having to close permanently because of concerns about safety following a survey of the building.
Chairman Pierre Horsfall explained they had been unable to make any needed repairs over the last year, despite the enforced closure as a result of the pandemic, because of a lack of money.
He said: "The survey has shown up faults with the electrical system and other mechanical systems where there is a danger to people.
"So it cannot open until everything of that nature is covered as well."
