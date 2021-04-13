Theft and 'mindless' damage caused in Jersey cafe
People have been recorded on CCTV stealing chef's knives and iPads and "mindlessly" causing damage after breaking in to a Jersey cafe.
In a Facebook post about the break-in, Off the Rails said cupboards had been destroyed and walls were "slashed" with the knives and daubed with graffiti.
Owner Karl Sutton said they were caught on camera "piling in the front door" at about 01.30 BST on Monday.
States of Jersey Police confirmed an investigation was ongoing.
They appeared to have planned the break in, swiftly shutting off the power upon entry, Mr Sutton said.
He explained the cafe needs new CCTV cameras, locks and a security door after they were damaged, as well as replacement supplies after the power loss caused perishables in fridges and freezers to expire.
Mr Sutton added they had "built this place from scratch" and felt it was "sickening" to have people "walking around mindlessly", stealing, damaging property and leaving graffiti.
"The clean up and the damage afterwards, it makes you wonder," he said.
He added that they represented a "small minority" of people in Jersey and he "couldn't believe" the positive response from the wider community following the break in.