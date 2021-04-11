Jersey: Changes to two-metre rule and wedding numbers
Lockdown restrictions in Jersey are set to be eased from Monday, paving the way for more people to meet up.
Events such as weddings will also see larger numbers as the island moves to stage five of the lockdown roadmap.
Testing is being made available for free for all office workers and employees in various sectors.
The minister for health and social services said he hoped islanders "enjoy meeting again and respect the subtle but important measures that remain".
"While the 2m physical distancing is no longer required by law, people should still make every effort to maintain distance from those they don't live with, wherever possible", said Deputy Richard Renouf.
The change "from law to guidance... does not mean the risk has gone" he added.
Key changes:
- No limit on the number of people at controlled events, such as weddings
- 20 people allowed at informal gatherings in homes or at public places
- No spectator limit at sport or theatre events
- Two-metre distancing no longer law, but recommended where possible
- New guidance supports a return to work
- Masks still to be worn in indoor places
"As people gradually return to work, we really want to encourage eligible islanders to take part in the workforce testing programme" added Deputy Renouf.
The plan remains to resume inbound travel classifications for the UK and crown dependencies from 26 April.
