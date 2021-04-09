Prince Philip death: Tributes from Jersey
- Published
Tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh have been issued by Jersey's lieutenant governor, bailiff and chief minister.
Flags are being flown at half-mast until the day following the funeral, the Bailiff's Chambers confirmed.
Lieutenant Governor Sir Stephen Dalton described Prince Philip as an "outstanding man" who served with "distinction, energy and passion".
He said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the other members of the Royal Family."
Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq said he was "saddened" to hear the news of the duke's death and it was impossible to "fully prepare one for the loss of such an important figure".
Mr Le Cocq said: "Only a few amongst us are old enough to remember a time when he was not a significant part of the central life of the nation, supporting Her Majesty The Queen in her royal duties, having retired from public duties only recently."
The bailiff said Prince Philip was from the "wartime generation that understood and exemplified duty and service" and the island remembered his visits with "affection".
"We are grateful for his life of service and there will be time in the future to reflect on that.
"At this time, though, our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family in this time of loss and grief," he added.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the Government of Jersey shared the "profound sadness felt by islanders".
He said: "His Royal Highness has been steadfast and selfless in his support of Her Majesty The Queen throughout her reign, and visited our island on seven occasions, as well as acting as patron of several Jersey charities.
"His service and commitment to charitable and community causes will be sorely missed."