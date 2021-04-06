Jersey charity cyclist rescued after 'sheer' fall near cliffs
Emergency services in Jersey rescued a charity cyclist who fell off her bike down a "sheer" slope towards a cliff.
The rider was a member of the Jersey Reds women's rugby team, riding 50 miles around the island to raise money for the Women's Refuge on Monday.
She was stopped by bushes after a 20ft (6m) fall down an embankment near the cliffs at Greve de Lecq, Jersey Fire and Rescue Services said
The cyclist was lifted from the slope by specialist equipment.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment and her injuries were not "expected to be serious", the service added.
Station commander Ryan Hall said: "The terrain was difficult and within 1m a sheer drop from the edge to a further 20m drop to the rocks on the beach below.
"Thankfully the casualty was wearing a cycle helmet that prevented any serious injuries to her head."
The team finished the challenge, raising nearly £2,200 for the domestic abuse charity.
One of the riders, Ellie Dargie, said the ride was a long, hard day.
She said: "There was definitely some tired people there, a few sore legs and I think a few people's arms were pretty tired after being there for six hours.
"Holding your weight up while going up and down hills takes its toll."