Jersey beachgoers urged to use lifeguarded Le Braye
RNLI lifeguards have urged Jersey beachgoers to use Le Braye beach over the Easter break as its patrols return to the area.
Lifeguards will be back on duty at the beach every day from 2-18 April to cover the Easter holidays.
It will then be patrolled at weekends until 1 May, when the beach will again get daily cover.
Plémont, Grève de Lecq and St Brelade's Bay will be patrolled daily from 29 May, the charity said.
Jake Elms, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for Jersey, said he was "expecting people to make the most of this during time off in the school holidays", adding he "would urge anyone hoping to go into the water to head to Le Braye where there will be a lifeguard service operating".
He said despite warmer air temperatures at this time of year "the sea remains dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock".
And he urged kayakers and paddleboarders to carry a mobile phone in a waterproof bag as well as wearing a wetsuit and a buoyancy aid.
