Demand for Jersey Women's Refuge surges in pandemic
- Published
A women's abuse charity has seen a big rise in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jersey Women's Refuge said the number of women staying in one of its safe houses went up from 50 in 2019 to 63 in 2020.
The number of callers to its helpline went up by nearly 50% over the same period to 101.
Refuge manager Marine Oliveira said people were "facing increased anxiety and pressure" in the pandemic.
The charity opened a temporary second safe house for nearly four months in 2020 as demand grew.
In 2020, a total of 365 women and 49 children accessed the safe houses, contacted the helpline or used the charity's outreach or group work.
Ms Oliveira said: "Ensuring we are here for local families during some of the worst moments of their lives is critical.
"Now, with Covid-19 many are facing increased anxiety and pressure due to the isolation which can make it even more difficult to reach out for help.
"As a result, our services are needed now more than ever."
Charity chairman Ben Robin thanked Jersey States and local companies for their support "as we navigate through these unprecedented times".
