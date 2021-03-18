Jersey Constable Chris Taylor resigns following court ruling
Constable of St John, Chris Taylor, has resigned from his office, Jersey's Comite des Connetables has confirmed.
On Monday, the island's Royal Court ordered him to resign after concluding he was following a dangerous driving conviction.
He must legally remain in post until his successor has been elected.
However, he has announced he will be "strictly limited to ensuring the effective day-to-day running of the parish", the comite said.
He also confirmed he will not attend any further States Assembly meetings.
Deidre Mezbourian, chairman of the comite, said: "For centuries the connetables have been subject to the disciplinary power exercised by the Royal Court and this demonstrates that we remain accountable."
Taylor was found guilty in August last year and banned from driving for 18 months, having previously stood down as assistant chief minister to the Government of Jersey over the charge.