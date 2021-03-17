Jersey man who murdered Zsuzanna Besenyei jailed for life
A man who murdered a woman and hid her body in the boot of a car for three days has been jailed for life.
Jamie Lee Warn, 57, of First Tower, was found guilty of the murder of Zsuzsanna Besenyei in November after a retrial at Jersey's Royal Court.
Warn was sentenced to a minimum term of 14 years and two months by Commissioner Sir William Bailhache.
Ms Besenyei's body was found on a beach in Le Pulec Bay, St Ouen, on 16 May 2018.
A successful appeal in 2019 against Warn's original conviction led to the retrial and subsequent reconviction.
'Helping her family'
The 37-year-old victim, originally from Hungary, was last seen alive on 10 May 2018 in CCTV footage of her driving to Warn's flat.
The following day he drove Ms Besenyei's car into First Tower car park, where her body lay in the boot for three days, the court heard in November.
Warn later dumped the body on the beach in St Ouen and the vehicle separately in water in St Aubin's Bay in the early hours of 14 May.
She was found two days later face down in the water and a post-mortem failed to determine the exact cause of her death.
Det Ch Insp Craig Jackson from States of Jersey Police described the investigation as "lengthy and complex".
He said: "Warn went to considerable lengths to cover his tracks and avoid detection and the sentence today, shows the gravity of the crime.
"Although nothing will bring Zsuzsanna back, we hope this result goes some way to helping her family to heal and come to terms with life without Zsuzsanna."