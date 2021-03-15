Jersey Constable Chris Taylor must resign, court rules
- Published
Constable of St John, Chris Taylor, "is not fit for office" and "must resign", Jersey's Royal Court has concluded.
The court considered his actions in what led to him being convicted of dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
It expressed "sadness that his years of valuable service to his parish should come to an end in such a way".
He will remain in post until a successor is elected.
The judgement said while it is not mandatory a constable convicted of a criminal offence must resign, an offence of this nature would stop someone standing for the position in the future.
It said: "We think any other decision would be simply incomprehensible to the public."
In comments Mr Taylor made to the media he maintained his innocence after his conviction.
The court found this conflicted with his oath to uphold the rule of law: "It is very hard to see how expressing to the media his private views, to which he was entitled, sits comfortably with the public obligations which he has as Connetable".