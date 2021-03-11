Rising Jersey parcel deliveries send stamp prices up
Prices for sending some post in Jersey are rising partly because of the increasing number of parcel deliveries.
Prices for internal mail are staying the same, but Jersey Post said from 1 April the price of a letter to the UK would rise from 70p to 74p.
A letter to continental Europe would rise from 84p to £1 and a letter to the rest of the world from £1.05 to £1.30.
Jersey Post blamed "the cost of handling increased parcel volumes" and regulations changes.
It also said there had been a drop in the number of letters sent.
