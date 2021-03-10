Jersey Millbrook hotel renovation to create 40 jobs
More than 40 new jobs will be created in Jersey if a proposed new "art hotel" is given planning approval.
The new owners of the former Millbrook House Hotel, CCA Galleries, have put forward a £14m redevelopment of the site.
A spa, cookery school, restaurant, self-catering cottages and eco-pods are also planned.
Local artists will have their work featured in the hotel and grounds and some will be asked to design rooms.
Owner of CCA Galleries, Lance Trevellyan, thinks Jersey will benefit from changes to the way people travel post-pandemic, adding: "You have to look forward to the future.
"Jersey's ideally suited in my mind because I believe people are not going to be so inclined - certainly for the next five years - to travel too far from home and its proximity to the mainland, I think is ideal."
Local residents are being asked for their views on the new vision for the hotel, which has been closed for the past three years.
