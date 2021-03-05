Jersey's Covid restrictions will begin to ease from 15 March
The Chief Minister of Jersey has outlined plans for relaxing coronavirus restrictions over the next few months.
Senator John Le Fondre has set out the dates when specific restrictions will be lifted, so long as Covid cases remain under control.
The next relaxations will come in on 15 March, when people can mix in groups of up to ten indoors.
There is currently no date for international travel to resume with further talks planned for next week.
There are currently seven known active cases on the island.
From 12 April, new rules will allow people to play sports and go to pubs for a sit-down drink.
From 10 May, social distancing rules will be reduced to 1m, and weddings with up to 40 guests can go ahead.
The final date on the "reconnection roadmap" is 14 June when physical distancing will end, and large events will be allowed.
Places of worship will be able to welcome back their full congregations, and theatres, auditoriums and cinemas can be fully reopened.
Also on this date nightclubs will reopen for the first time in over a year, and live music and dancing will be permitted.
Senator Le Fondre said: "We do not want to restrict public activities again. We do not want to restrict your freedoms again.
"So, we must have enough time between each stage of reconnection to make sure that it is safe and appropriate to move forward.
"The threat from Covid-19, despite our world-leading vaccination programme, has not gone away."
He added that: "Islanders should congratulate themselves on getting us to such a good position and protecting our most vulnerable from the physical harms of the virus.
"Now is the right time to lay out our plan for greater freedoms."