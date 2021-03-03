Workers moving to Jersey lose right to automatic permanent residency
- Published
People coming to Jersey for work in the future will no longer be entitled to permanent residency automatically.
The island's States Assembly agreed to the principle of a system of time limited work permits as part of a new "migration control" system.
It will introduce nine-month, four-year, 10-year and long term permits.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the move was the "first crucial step" in establishing the broader population policy due by the end of the year.
It is expected the work permits will come into force from the summer, but no firm date has been set by the Government of Jersey.
Under current rules, incoming workers are considered "registered" after their employers secure permission from the government.
They receive an "entitled for work" status, which conveys the right to be employed anywhere after they have lived in the island for five years or if they are married to or in a civil partnership with a permanent resident.
After 10 years of residency, they can gain "entitled" status, which conveys permanent residency.
A fourth category of "licensed" worker exists, which grants greater access to the housing market, but is limited to jobs approved by the government.
The proposals remove these categorisations for new incoming workers and the ability to move automatically between them.
'Much greater control'
In its place, new work permits will be implemented:
- Nine months - does not lead to permanent residency
- Four years - without right to permanent residency
- Ten years - may lead to permanent status
- Long-term permit - allows permanent status
The new rules will not apply to existing residents of the island.
The system was put forward by Chief Minister Le Fondre, who argued it was the "first crucial step" to setting up a more extensive population policy, which is expected to be put to the assembly by the end of the year.
"It is clear that the measures currently in place have not controlled migration adequately," he wrote in his proposal.
Senator Le Fondre added the system would "provide much greater control" over workers entering the island and who is given the right to remain indefinitely.
Criticism of the proposed policy has come from a variety of local sectors, including agriculture, construction and hospitality.
Submissions from industry representatives were part of a scrutiny review of the proposals published last week, which concluded the new permit system would be "unworkable" for many businesses.
