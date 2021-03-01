Jersey holds census in 200th anniversary year of first count
Jersey will be taking its census this month, as the island marks the 200th anniversary of the first official census count in 1821.
For the first time islanders will have the option to complete the form online.
The census, run by Statistics Jersey, takes place once every decade and is used to help plan public services such as education, healthcare and transport.
According to the 2011 census, Jersey's population grew to 97,857 compared to 28,600 in 1821.
The chief statistician at Statistics Jersey Ian Cope said: "The 2021 census will provide a fresh picture of the local population and shed light on the social and economic changes to Jersey over the past 10 years."
New questions about health and disabilities have been added in, as well as voluntary questions regarding sexual orientation and gender identity, he explained.
"The census reveals important details of how we live and work and will inform the Island's history for generations to come" he said.
Mr Cope said the results of the 2021 census should be published by the early part of 2022.
Census Day is on 21 March.
It is a legal obligation for islanders to complete the census and those who fail to do so could be liable to a £1,000 fine.
