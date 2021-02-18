Covid: Jersey hotels to reopen from 22 February
Hotels in Jersey will be allowed to reopen from Monday as the government announces further easing of lockdown restrictions.
The accommodation will only be open to local residents and people who are required to isolate while border controls remain in place.
It will coincide with the reopening of restaurants in the island next week.
The government said it would "continue to progressively open as many sectors as we safely can".
Ministers said the decision to reopen hotels had been made following a meeting with the island's Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell and representatives from the industry.
"Rigorous rules" would be in place for those that wish to reopen next week, with further guidance expected shortly, the government added.
'Very difficult time'
Murray Norton, chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, said hoteliers were having to contact suppliers within the five days notice given.
"Opening a hotel is quite a complicated scenario," he told the BBC.
"It's good news for everyone that we're in this position, but there will be some that feel a little bit more notice to have got themselves ready would have been helpful."
However he said there was "serious opportunity" for hotels to benefit from local residents looking for a break after a "very difficult time".
Chief Minister John Le Fondre said ministers would assess whether further activities, including singing and indoor sport, could be permitted after the school half term.
