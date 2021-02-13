Jersey fatal crash victim named by police as Christopher Fisher
- Published
A man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Jersey has been named by police.
Christopher Fisher, 31, from St Peter who was driving a red Nissan died at the scene of the crash on Thursday.
Police were called to La Grande Route de St Ouen, near to St Ouen's Manor, at about 16:50 GMT. Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
The States of Jersey Police said their thoughts were with Mr Fisher's family and friends.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.