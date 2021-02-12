Covid: Pubs and restaurants in Jersey to reopen on 22 February
- Published
Pubs and restaurants in Jersey will be allowed to reopen for table service only from 22 February, the government has announced.
Up to ten people will be allowed per group and groups can consist of people from different households.
Customers must have a substantial meal and a social distance of 2m (6ft) must be kept between tables.
Further relaxations to Covid restrictions will begin next week, the government said.
From next Wednesday, faith groups will be allowed to meet for worship in groups of up to 40 people.
Controlled outdoor sports gatherings can also restart from Monday for up to 35 people over 18 years old.
From 22 February, any pubs that cannot serve food must remain closed, the government said.
Last orders at those that can reopen must be placed by 22:00 GMT and masks must be worn at all times except when eating and drinking.
'Significant wellbeing benefits'
Rules on household gatherings will remain unchanged, with islanders banned from mixing with others in their homes.
Chief minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said the current levels of infection in the island showed it was safe to continue reopening group activities "carefully and with mitigation measures in place".
He said: "Risks remain though, which is why we are not opening up too quickly and why we are not yet relaxing our travel arrivals policy."
The minister for health and social services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said the relaxation of public heath measures created some risk but there were "significant wellbeing benefits to reconnecting some of the activities we have all been missing".
Minister for economic development, Senator Lyndon Farnham added that he was sure the move would be "welcome news to our hospitality industry".
