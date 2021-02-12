BBC News

Man dies in Jersey single-vehicle crash

A man in his early 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Jersey.

Police were called to La Grande Route de St Ouen, near to St Ouen's Manor, at about 16:50 GMT on Thursday.

The driver of the red Nissan died at the scene of the crash. Police said further details would not be released while the investigation was ongoing.

The States of Jersey Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

