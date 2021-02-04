Coronavirus: Four cases of Kent variant found in Jersey
- Published
Four cases of the Kent variant of coronavirus have been found in Jersey.
Analysis revealed four cases out of 30 samples taken from people with coronavirus, said Jersey States.
Deputy medical officer of health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said the highly infectious mutation could have been in the island since December.
Dr Muscat said the island's vaccination programme "remains key to controlling this virus" and it was "vital" that islands kept to health guidelines.
He added that "both the Pfizer and Oxford vaccine remain highly effective against this Kent strain".
Jersey's Covid-19 cases have dropped further with 82 known active cases in the island, no new cases on Thursday, and four people in hospital.
