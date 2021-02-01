Covid: Non-essential shops to reopen in Jersey
- Published
Shops in Jersey will reopen on Wednesday after original plans were delayed by a week.
It was hoped non-essential retail would reopen on 27 January, but concerns over a cluster of coronavirus cases saw that date pushed back.
On Monday there were 94 active cases of coronavirus on the island three of which were in hospital.
Hairdressers are also set to reopen on 10 February, said Chief Minister John Le Fondre.
The government would reconsider restrictions on working from home and the re-opening of "some hospitality services" on 24 February, he said.
A hospitality circuit-breaker, forcing all pubs and restaurants to close, has been in place since 4 December.
Mr Le Fondre said there had been a reduction the number of hospital patients with Covid-19.
He said a "safe and measured" relaxation of restrictions would prevent a spike in cases.
A "significant proportion" of over 80s had been vaccinated and over 70s could now book appointments.
The government was on target to vaccinate all over-50s and high-risk islanders by the end of March.
He said a "bright spring is in sight" if people followed guidelines.